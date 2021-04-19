I-30 W closed for hours in Texarkana after 18-wheeler crashes in guardrail; dog missing

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - I-30 W in Texarkana near I-369/Jarvis Parkway exit is back open after being closed for hours following a wreck.
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, April 16, an 18-wheeler hit a guardrail.
The roadway is completely blocked; expect the cleanup to take several hours.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area as delays are anticipated.
Two dogs were in the truck during the wreck and ran off. One of the dogs has been located safely, but the other is still missing.
The dog missing is a chocolate pit named Bruiser. He was wearing an E-collar before the wreck.
Bruiser is known to be friendly with people but not other dogs.
If anyone in the Texarkana area finds him, contact the non-emergency dispatch number 903-798-3876.
