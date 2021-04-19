Lufkin officials predict increase in voting numbers due to mayoral race

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early voting is officially underway across the state. Lufkin residents have the chance to vote for a new mayor, select the city council seats, and participate in the school board race.
Lufkin residents showed up to the polls to early vote on Monday.
“I typically try to vote early because I don’t know where I will be on election day,” said Chuck Crowson, a Lufkin resident.
Over 165 people came to vote before 2:00 p.m. City officials say it was a good turnout for the first day of early voting.
“The voting process was very safe. They understand the COVID problem and they are acting in accordance with the CDC guidelines,” Crowson added.
“I am born and raised in Lufkin. I just want to support my community and a few of my friends and come out and vote. I think it’s important for the future of Lufkin to really do my civic duty,” said Lufkin resident Maci Dover. “I think you should use your voice to make a difference in your community. It is your kids, grandkids, brothers, sisters, and mom that is going to live here. I would hate to think that anybody missed a chance to use their voice to make a difference in Lufkin.”
The last mayoral race was in 2012. This year, there are three candidates vying for the position. City secretary Kara Andrepont says the mayoral race is going to significantly increase voting numbers.
“It is the first time we’ve actually voted for a mayor in a long time. I have a personal preference, so I wanted to express my view,” Crowson added.
Lufkin voters will elect city council seats for ward 2 and ward 4, as well. Officials say ward 2 council member Robert Shankle was unopposed, so he has been declared elected office.
Lufkin residents say the school board election is just as important.
“I have a two-year-old little boy. I’m going to raise him here and I would just really like to think that I made a conscious effort to make the future of Lufkin better for him,” Dover explained.
“In my case, I also had a council member election. So, four people running for three spots on the Lufkin school board. So, it’s a lot of decisions,” Crowson said.
In Lufkin this week the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then next week on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday polls will be open from 8:00 to 5 p.m.
Statewide early voting wraps up April 27 and election day is on May 1.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.