Lufkin officials predict increase in voting numbers due to mayoral race

“I am born and raised in Lufkin. I just want to support my community and a few of my friends and come out and vote. I think it’s important for the future of Lufkin to really do my civic duty,” said Lufkin resident Maci Dover. “I think you should use your voice to make a difference in your community. It is your kids, grandkids, brothers, sisters, and mom that is going to live here. I would hate to think that anybody missed a chance to use their voice to make a difference in Lufkin.”