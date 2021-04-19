Mahomes: ‘Ahead of schedule’ on recovery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Patrick Mahomes feels confident he will be ready to go for this upcoming season following surgery on his toe.
Mahomes spoke to the media on the first day of voluntary workouts for the upcoming seasons and felt optimistic.
“I think I’m progressing well,” Mahomes said. “I think I’m ahead of schedule, myself. Obviously, we’re trying to be cautious. We’re not pushing me out there too soon. But I’m doing what I can. I’ve gotten out of the boot finally. It took forever. Now I’m trying to get back on the field and get that stuff working. I’m sure they’ll keep me on that same pathway and that hopefully I can do some stuff by the end of the offseason.’'
Mahomes suffered the toe injury in the playoffs and was visibly affected by it during the Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mahomes is expected to miss all of the offseason, but the team is looking at all options.
“He’s got great flexibility in that toe,’' Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said. “He worked his tail off, not a real fun thing for him to do with that. It seems like a small thing, but that toe is rather large and stiff before the surgery and after the surgery, so he’s really worked hard to get that right.’'
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.