Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 70s! Very similar to yesterday, we’ll start to see more clouds as the afternoon progresses. By 8pm this evening we’ll be back in the 60s and drop into the upper 40s overnight.
Similar conditions for tomorrow with highs again in the 70s, with partly sunny skies. Tuesday night/Wednesday morning we’ll be keeping an eye on the mercury, we’re forecasting a low of 38°, which is only one degree off from the record low for Tyler and could easily beat an over 100-year-old record for Longview. Wednesday afternoon we won’t rise out of the 60s, but a return to the 70s for Thursday and Friday. Friday we’re expecting showers and the possibility of storms that could last into Saturday morning. We are watching this system closely, as is the National Weather Service, stayed tuned for updates.
