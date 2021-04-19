East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s this morning.
Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 70s with a mix of clouds and sun through the day and light winds. An unseasonal burst of cool air is headed toward East Texas with a cold front tomorrow.
Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s tomorrow ahead of the cold front and then drop into the 30s tomorrow night through early Wednesday morning. No rain with this front, but a few clouds will pass through.
Mostly sunny and cool Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. A gradual warming trend will bring afternoon highs back to the lower 70s by the end of the week.
More clouds roll in Thursday and Friday and another chance for rain will end the week on Friday and Saturday with scattered thunderstorms likely.