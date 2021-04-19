Nacogdoches chapter of Daughters of American Revolution celebrate 95th anniversary

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the chapter’s 95th anniversary. Today’s luncheon reflected the mid 1920′s through dress and food. Founding charter members were depicted through clever portrayal by current day members Susan Aiken and Leisha Bridwell.
The DAR influence can be seen throughout the oldest town by its architecture. Many of the founding members taught at SFA and had important jobs at a time when women first got the right to vote.
Following the ceremony, a rededication of the graveside marker of the Nacogdoches chapter’s original founder Mabel Barham.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.