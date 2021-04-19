WebXtra: New field for a classic game; Lufkin ISD set to host first games on new baseball, softball fields

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - ‘Play Ball’ is about to be heard across a new baseball and softball facility for Lufkin ISD.
The facility will host the first games this coming Friday and Saturday. On Friday night at 6 p.m. the softball team will play host to Nacogdoches in their regular season Finale. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. On Saturday, the baseball team will play Livingston at noon. The team will have one more home game next week but it will be played at Morris Frank Park.
According to Lufkin ISD Athletic Director Todd Quick there will be limited tickets available for both games.
“We will be taking care of the families of our players first and then we will have whatever is left on sale at the gate,” Quick said. “There will not be many tickets since we are still following COVID-19 protocols.”
The fields were part of a $75 million bond election in 2018 that was also for a new middle school and a new multipurpose facility that will house basketball, volleyball and school assemblies right behind Abe Martin Stadium.
