Affidavit claims Polk County detective harassed woman following traffic stop

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Charges of inappropriate conduct are being leveled at a detective with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
According to an affidavit released by the office of Polk County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Darrell Longino, a Livingston police officer supplied the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with information regarding the alleged behavior of Det. Austin McCracken. The affidavit states that McCracken, during the course of duties performed for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, issued a speeding ticket to a woman on the evening of March 29. However, shortly after the traffic stop was completed, McCracken allegedly contacted the woman via Facebook Messenger and offered to decrease the severity of the ticket down to a warning before allegedly asking a series of increasingly personal questions, including the woman’s marital status and whether she would be interested in a relationship with him.
The affidavit states the woman felt this behavior was inappropriate on the level of stalking. The woman then contacted a friend, Livingston Police Officer Scott Paske, who in turn relayed information regarding the alleged incident to Polk County Sheriff Chief Deputy Rickie Childers. Paske’s report included evidence of the Facebook Messenger posts.
Paske also claims that McCracken destroyed the original ticket and wrote a new one with a forgery of the woman’s signature before turning the new ticket in as an official document.
McCracken was arrested Monday on a charge of Misuse Of Official Information by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
