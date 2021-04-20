Beloved Angelina County lunch spot closing shop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A beloved Angelina County business has decided to close its doors soon.
MarTeres Tea Room off Ted Trout Drive in Hudson announced via Facebook Monday that it will be closing. The restaurant served countless patrons for 19 years.
Owners Margaret Purke and Teresa Stokes say this was a tough decision and they will miss their customers who became friends.
“As many of you know COVID was difficult for businesses, especially small businesses, and there were many factors that played into it,” Stokes said. “We’ve been in the kitchen for 19 years and we’re just ready to maybe move on to grandkids and travel some.”
“We’ve enjoyed serving them as they’ve enjoyed coming here,” Purke said. “It is sad. It’s emotional for us. But we feel like this chapter is coming to a close and we’re going to start a new chapter in our lives.”
As of now, the last day to be open is set for Friday, June 18.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.