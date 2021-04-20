Boil water notice rescinded for Diboll area

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice issued Monday by Prairie Grove WSC was rescinded Tuesday.
A mechanical malfunction resulted in low water pressures requiring Prairie Grove WSC public water system to issue a boil water notice.
The necessary actions were taken by Prairie Grove WSC to restore the water quality and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
