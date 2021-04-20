Court affirms convictions of Portales daycare owners after 2017 hot car death

According to the Court’s response: “The State disagrees and contends that reckless child abuse does not require that a defendant be aware that he or she is acting or failing to act. Rather, the State argues that Defendants’ convictions are supported by sufficient evidence because “Defendants knew [Victims] were originally in the [SUV,]” Defendants ‘created risk by failing to take [Victims] out of the [SUV,]’ and Defendants ‘then disregarded that risk by leaving them there.’”