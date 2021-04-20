East Texans discuss soaring price of lumber, that trend’s impact on homeowners

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lumber is fast becoming one of the hottest commodities out there as prices continue to break records.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber prices have skyrocketed more than 180 percent since last spring. As you can imagine, that is increasing the price of home construction, too.
KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas spoke to the manager of the McCoy’s Building Supply store in Lufkin about what they are seeing with lumber and paneling. He also spoke to a custom home builder about how the prices are affecting them and homeowners.
We’ll have more on this story later tonight.
