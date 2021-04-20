ETN: Kyle Penney discusses upcoming Est Texas Giving Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kyle Penney with the East Texas Community Foundation spoke to ETN host Jeremy Butler about the upcoming East Texas Giving Day event Tuesday morning.
Penney explained that people can give before the event, but East Texas Giving Day is on Tuesday, April 27. He added that the leaderboard goes up at 6 a.m. on that day.
People interested in donating to the 258 charitable organizations that are being assisted may visit the link on Giving Day to donate. The website will give people the option of donating monetarily or donating their time by volunteering to help one of the non-profit organizations.
Penney said the web sad has a search feature that allows people to search for non-profit by name, category, ZIP code, etc.
