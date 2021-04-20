FBI offering reward for information on sabotaged WF communication towers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Wichita Falls Police Department are asking for help solving a case from December.
The FBI is putting a reward of $5,000 up for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for damage caused to two communications towers in Wichita Falls.
One of the towers came down after the cables connected to it were cut; the other tower did not fall but it would have caused serious damage if it had.
This crime reportedly happened on the morning of Dec. 18 and Crime Stoppers also has a reward of another $1,500 for information leading to an arrest.
*The FBI press release can be found below*
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for this crime.
In the pre-dawn hours of Friday, December 18, 2020, an unknown person or persons seriously damaged two communication towers in Wichita Falls, Texas, by cutting several of the wires that support the structures. One 500-foot-tall tower collapsed to the ground at its location in the 3700 block of Arena Road. The second tower at Seymour Highway did not collapse, but the damage required evacuation of a nearby business. Investigators believe that if the 1,200-foot-tall tower had collapsed on the business or highway, serious bodily injuries and fatalities could have resulted.
If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Dallas Field Office at (972) 559-5000 or the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 940-322-9888. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
