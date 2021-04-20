First Alert: Near record low temperatures expected overnight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A cold front will sweep through East Texas this evening, reinforcing the cool, dry weather we already have in place.
Since this frontal boundary will have very limited moisture to work with, we are anticipating it moving through on the dry side with no rainfall expected in the Piney Woods.
Behind this frontal passage, we will drop down into the upper 30′s to around 40-degrees overnight, which will flirt with our record low temperature of 37-degrees, which occurred back in 1918.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and seasonally cool, with highs only reaching the middle 60′s with a cool, northerly breeze in place.
By Thursday, look for an increase in the cloud cover as we progress through the day with highs in the middle 70′s.
Our next big chance of rain and thunderstorms will enter the picture this Friday and may extend into early Saturday morning. We have the rain and storm chance at 80% on Friday, which means there will be a high threat of disruptive weather.
The rainfall with this end-of-week storm system will be locally heavy at times, with rainfall amounts totaling around one-to-two inches on average.
Any lingering rain showers on Saturday morning will quickly dry up, giving way to clearing skies and a return to sunshine for the rest of the weekend. Blustery, northwest winds will scour out the moisture and bring in a fresh batch of drier weather for the rest of the weekend.
