First Alert: Near record lows will give way to a cool sunshine on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A brief, late season cold snap will lead to a cold night in which our overnight lows drop into the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.
Our record low temperature for Wednesday is 37-degrees, set back in 1918. We will be flirting with record lows. These cold temperatures may also lead to some patchy frost forming around daybreak.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably cool as daytime highs will top out in the middle 60′s, which is about fifteen degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be a breezy day as well, with northeasterly winds coming in at 10 to 15 mph.
By Thursday, look for an increase in the cloud cover as we progress through the day with highs in the middle 70′s.
Our next big chance of rain and thunderstorms will enter the picture this Friday and may extend into early Saturday morning. We have the rain and storm chance at 80% on Friday, which means there will be a high threat of disruptive weather.
The rainfall with this end-of-week storm system will be locally heavy at times, with rainfall amounts totaling around one-to-two inches on average.
Any lingering rain showers on Saturday morning will quickly dry up, giving way to clearing skies and a return to sunshine for the rest of the weekend. Blustery, northwest winds will scour out the moisture and bring in drier weather for the rest of the weekend.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.