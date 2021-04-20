Lamesa to host annual Chicken Fried Steak Festival

By Chelsea Collinsworth | April 19, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 12:36 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lamesa, home of the original chicken fried steak, will host its 11th annual Chicken Fried Steak Festival starting Thursday, April 22.

The festival will be held at Forrest Park 900 South 9th Street and run until Sunday, April 25.

Visit the City of Lamesa’s Facebook page for a full list of events and information on how to sign-up.

The schedule of events are as follows:

Thursday, April 22

7:30p.m.- Lighted Parade (everyone welcome) gather for judging for best float after parade.

Friday, April 23

11am- Vendors may begin setting up.

5pm to 7:30pm- Chicken Fried steak dinner (with Morgan Retherford performing.)

5pm to 8pm- Perkins the festival Mascot arrives

7pm to 8:30pm- Performance by Spur 327

9pm to 11pm- Caleb Young Band

Saturday, April 24

8am- Festival begins for the day.

9am-Perkins the Festival Mascot arrives!!

9am- 5k run (benefiting Lamesa adoptable Pets.)

9:30am-Car show Setup

10am- CO-ED Kickball tournament

10am CO-ED Volleyball tournament

10am- Quarter board/Carnival games begin Chicken Fried steak cookoff contest begins.

10am to 3pm- Team Roping begins (Rodeo Arena.)

10am- Pet Costume Contest.

10am-6pm-Car show.

10:30am-Childrens story time.

11am -Mister and Miss Chicken Fry Pageant.

11:30am-12:15pm-Kisa Stevens Tumbling.

12:30pm-1:15pm-Ms Sully’s Dance.

1:30pm- 2:15- Samuel Banuelos III Music Students performs

2:30pm-3:15pm Ms. Sully’s Dance.

3:30pm-4:15pm Kisa Stevens Tumbling.

4:15pm Winners of contest announced on stage.

4:30pm-6:30pm- FlippinOut Trampolines.

5pm-7pm Jake Gonzales (DJ)

6pm- Car Show awards.

7pm to 8:30pm- Performance by Bidi Bidi Banda

9pm-10:45pm- Performance by Eric Y SU Grupo Massore.

11pm to Midnight-Fireworks/Music.

Sunday, April 25

9am- Festival Begins

10:30 to 12pm- Praise and Worship Service (Rodeo Arena) Cornerstone Church -PASTOR DANIEL REESE / JOE & THE PRAISE TEAM.

12pm Homerun Derby Begins

12pm Perkins the Festival Mascot Arrives

12pm-Quarter board/Carnival games begin.

6pm-Homerun Derby winners announced.

6:00pm End of 2021 Festival/Vendors move out.

