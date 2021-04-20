East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. The cold front will arrive this afternoon. Temperatures warm quickly into the mid to upper 70s ahead of the front and then fall into the 60s by late afternoon and the 50s this evening. Light south winds this morning will become breezy out of the northwest behind the front this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures drop quickly and will bottom out in the 30s early Wednesday morning. A frost advisory is in effect for parts of East Texas, so make sure to protect any sensitive plants outside. Mostly sunny and cool for Wednesday afternoon with highs only reaching the lower 60s. A slow warming trend takes temperatures back into the lower 70s by the end of the week when another cold front begins to move into the region. This cold front won’t bring much cooler air but will bring a likely chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday into early Saturday morning. More sunshine returns for Sunday.