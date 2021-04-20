Rep. Hefner’s bill requiring American-made voting machines passes committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Rep. Cole Hefner’s bill requiring all components of voting equipment to be American made has passed the committee phase.
Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant) presented HB 1314 to the Committee on Elections on April 8. It was approved on April 15 in a 5-3 vote.
Hefner calls HB 1314 simple and straight-forward. The bill not only requires all parts to be American-made but also the companies manufacturing the equipment, and their parent companies must be located and headquartered in the United States. Also, data and equipment storage must remain in the United States.
Hefner said elections are the responsibility of each individual state making the bill a proactive preventative measure keeping Texas elections safe and secure.
The bill will now go to the Committee on Calendars for possible placement on the House floor.
