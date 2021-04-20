Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures peaking in the 70s today but cooling down as a cold front advances through East Texas. Temperatures this evening in the 50s and 60s, but we’ll be in the 30s by tomorrow morning! It is likely we could break or tie some record low temperatures in the morning with forecasted temperatures in the upper 30s, and records in the upper 40s and low 40s.
Tomorrow afternoon we’ll only see highs in the mid 60s, but back in the 70s by Thursday. After this cold front has moved through, our eyes will be on Friday as there is a possibility for severe weather. We will be watching Friday closely and bring you updates as we get more information and a better idea of what to expect. For now, focus on the cold temperatures overnight, this is not a 4 Ps night, but you may want to bring the plants inside or cover them because there could be some frost in the morning.
