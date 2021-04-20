WEBXTRA: Smart Tag system launches at Nacogdoches ISD

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD is the latest East Texas school district to launch Smart Tag in its school buses. The system is designed to improve the safety and security of students. This week the system was launched at Brooks Quinn Jones Elementary. Between now and May, Smart Tag’s use will expand to all busses at all campuses.
Transportation administrators to parents are kept informed when students load and unload from buses. Smart Tag coordinator with NISD, La Marcus Wallace explains
