Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

About Us

WLBT News 10 p.m. (4-15-20)
WLBT News 10 p.m. (4-15-20)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WLBT News at 10 (Apr. 27, 2020)
WLBT News at 10 (Apr. 27, 2020)

Contact us

Want to contact WLBT? Send us an email or call the station.

Meet the Team

Meet WLBT’s staff.

Apps

Question about our apps?

CLICK HERE to contact the digital news staff.

Follow Us

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Question about our social media?

CLICK HERE to contact the digital news staff

Programming

To see what is airing on WLBT CLICK HERE

Veta Jackson | Programming Coordinator

Internships

WLBT is proud to offer a limited number of internships each semester. Click here to register.

Administration

Ted Fortenberry

Vice President & General Manager

Email: ted.fortenberry@wlbt.com

Creative Services

Kayla Turner Thomas

Creative Services Director

Email: kayla.thomas@wlbt.com

Sales

Jason Mullenix

General Sales Manager

Email: jason.mullenix@wlbt.com

Kristal Howell

Digital Sales Manager

Email: kristal.howell@wlbt.com

Elizabeth Crain

National Sales Manager

Email: elizabeth.crain@wlbt.com

Most Read

Rodney Paulette
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Winona residents feeling after-effects of storm, tornado
Walter Glenn Primrose (aka Bobby Edward Fort) and Gwynn Darle Morrison (aka Julie Lyn Montague)
‘Not an ordinary case’: Bail again denied for couple accused of stealing babies’ identities
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans
“The recommendation from the committee was to move forward with an expansion," Judge Wright said.
Angelina County committee discusses expanding county jail

Latest News

East Texas Ag News
Angelina Count Ag News: Strategies for winter forages amidst the current drought
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Airbnb says it's rolling out new technology to spot and block people who try to use the...
Airbnb is rolling out new screening tools to stop parties
401(k)
New survey shows most Americans not saving enough for retirement
A nitrile glove manufacturer is promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the...
Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin