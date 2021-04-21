Attorney speaks out about lawsuit against Angelina county commissioner Cheshire

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner remains in jail tonight. On Monday, precinct four commissioner Bobby Cheshire surrendered his bond.
He had been out of jail on bond for a previous arrest on a charge of felony violence against a family member from 2019. An attorney who is now working to remove Cheshire from his position explained what happened.
Lufkin attorney Robert Flournoy has filed a lawsuit petition against Angelina County’s precinct 4 commissioner Bobby Cheshire.
“In commissioner Cheshire’s situation I have chronicled about 16 or 17 different events that he’s been involved with. I have affidavits from people where he is hurt people physically or threatened them,” Flournoy said. “Pretty much a complied list of how his conduct has been working with the citizens, and how it is working with the county government.”
The document is 136 pages long. Flournoy says the goal is to remove Commissioner Cheshire from office.
“I do not know that there’s every been one of these that have happened in this county. I know of several in other counties where they have removed a public official. This has been put off too long. He’s just not to get better,” Flournoy added.
Cheshire is currently in jail. We requested to speak with him, but the sheriff declined.
Flournoy says his legal team is prepared to ask the judge to issue protective orders for people that testified against him.
“So, that he doesn’t go and threaten someone that’s maybe challenged him in some way or the other. Since he’s arrested and in jail, we ask the judge to make those restraining orders a condition of his bond. So, if they do let him out on a bond; now that’s questionable the judge is going to decide that,” Flournoy explained.
According to Flournoy, the judge has an opportunity to suspend Cheshire from office until trial.
“I think he’s a danger to the public. I believe that having the title of commissioner gives him some type of authority that he does not have,” Flournoy added. “He is mean and he’s a bully. We cannot afford to have a public official that acts like he acts.”
Flournoy said he hopes the court will act on their decisions by next week. He says the county wishes to appoint someone with honor and dignity to fill Cheshire’s position.
