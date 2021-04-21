Bowie County chase ends in Texarkana backyard; driver arrested

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A chase involving Bowie County, Texas, sheriff’s deputies ended in the backyard of a Texarkana, Ark., home Tuesday.
According to authorities, the chase started around 9 a.m. April 20 in Bowie County when deputies noticed the truck had an illegal license plate. As they tried to stop the truck, the driver fled. It took 1.5 hours before the chase came to an end.
“I believe we went on every county road in Arkansas in Miller County,” said Deputy Ed Steger.
The driver of the truck, identified as 37-year-old Bryan Yeager, was arrested and two passengers were detained for questioning and later released. They reportedly told deputies they tried to get Yeager to stop, but that he refused.
During Yeager’s arrest, he was asked why he fled and claimed he wanted to see his child born.
“You see, he stopped right here. There is a deep ravine over here. I guess he decided not to attempt that,” Steger said.
No one was seriously injured. The truck was reported stolen, the sheriff’s office says.
“He was making evasive movements at oncoming traffic, putting the public in danger and ours as well, fortunate no one was hurt,” Steger said.
Yeager faces charges of felony evading and deadly conduct; more charges are pending.
At some point during the chase, units with the Miller County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police and Texarkana police also were involved.
