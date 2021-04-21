Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto presents 35th annual Project Tornado

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto shared his severe weather knowledge with East Texas classrooms in a live Project Tornado presentation.
Mark Scirto shared personal stories from his experience as a meteorologist and answered questions from classrooms concerning safety at home and on the road, wind patterns, lightning, flooding, and suggestions on the best way to prepare for a tornado.
This was the 35th year for Mark Scirto’s Project Tornado presentation.
