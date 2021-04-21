Deep East Texas museums renovate, reopen amidst COVID-19 pandemic

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - When you say, let’s go somewhere, consider visiting two Lufkin museums.
The Texas Forestry Museum reopened its doors for the first time since the pandemic. It’s completely remodeled, has new exhibits and lots of fun for the whole family. Museum director Kendall Gay says a lot of hard work was put into the exhibits
Also in Lufkin, the Museum of East Texas is open with a brand new exhibit. All the artwork is in the museum’s own collection. Director John Handley was immediately impressed .
Both museums offer free admission and have social media sites.
