First Alert: Another chilly night ahead, but storms enter the equation by Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With mostly clear skies and dry air in place again tonight, it will be another chilly night in the Piney Woods as overnight lows drop into the lower-to-middle 40′s.
Thursday will be a day that starts off with lots of sunshine before we see increasing clouds later in the afternoon and evening hours. It will be a milder day as daytime highs top out in the lower 70′s courtesy of southeasterly winds coming in at 10 to 15 mph.
Our next big chance of rain and thunderstorms will enter the picture this Friday, courtesy of a Pacific storm system moving across the state. We have the rain and storm chance at 80% on Friday afternoon and evening, which means there will be a high threat of disruptive weather.
Due to the threat for locally heavy rainfall and the potential for severe weather, a First Alert Weather Day has been declared from Friday afternoon through late Friday night to account for this storm threat to East Texas.
The main severe weather threats will be damaging winds and some pockets of large hail that range in size from quarters to as large as golf balls. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but that is a low threat with this setup coming into focus.
The rainfall with this end-of-week storm system will be locally heavy at times, with rainfall amounts averaging around two inches, with isolated, higher amounts certainly on the table.
Any lingering rain showers overnight Friday will quickly dry up, giving way to clearing skies and a return to sunshine for the weekend as a weak cold front moves through our part of the state. Blustery, northwest winds will scour out the moisture on Saturday, ushering in a fresh batch of drier weather for the rest of the weekend.
Even though we will have low humidity and drier air this weekend, it will not be all that chilly behind the front. Outside of a chilly Sunday morning, daytime highs will be in the upper 70′s on Saturday before warming into the lower 80′s on Sunday afternoon.
We will then see temperatures warm even more considerably as we head into the last week of April. Look for daytime highs to soar into the middle 80′s with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning to our region by the middle of next week.
