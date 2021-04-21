First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday afternoon, evening across East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Even though it is clear, cool, and dry right now, it will look and feel much different by this Friday as a Pacific storm system brings us a threat for heavy rain and some strong-to-severe thunderstorms.
Therefore, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for this Friday afternoon and evening to account for this storm threat for the Piney Woods.
At this time, most of central and east Texas is in a low-end risk for severe weather.
Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats, should any storm turn severe. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but we do not anticipate a big tornado outbreak with is setup.
Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the early afternoon hours on Friday and will continue through the late evening hours.
In addition to the severe weather potential, locally heavy rainfall is likely with many communities averaging close to two inches of rainfall before the storm system exits stage left and leaves us drier as we get into the weekend.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood this Friday, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.