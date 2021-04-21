First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday afternoon, evening

A strong upper level shortwave trough will be moving through the Central United States late in the week. (Source: Katie Vossler (KLTV))
By Katie Vossler | April 21, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 8:56 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A strong upper level shortwave trough will be moving through the Central United States late in the week. 

The resulting cold front and dryline will be the focus for thunderstorms to develop Friday midday and into the afternoon in Central Texas. 

A strong upper level shortwave trough will be moving through the Central United States late in the week. (Source: Katie Vossler (KLTV))

These storms will quickly move into East Texas through the afternoon and continue into the evening hours.  The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms for all of East Texas.  As the storms first develop, large hail will be possible. 

A strong upper level shortwave trough will be moving through the Central United States late in the week. (Source: Katie Vossler (KLTV))

Then, as the storms progress farther east, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. 

Expect the rain to come to an end overnight Friday into early Saturday morning with clearing skies by Saturday afternoon.

