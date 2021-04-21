Man rescued from grain elevator in Central Texas

The man was partially buried in the grain. (Source: KWTX / Bill Gowdy)
By Bill Gowdy | April 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 4:14 PM

CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from several area departments were involved in a rescue effort Wednesday in Chilton after a man got trapped in a grain elevator.

They pulled the man to safety at around 3:30 p.m., and he descended the ladder on his own.

Few details were immediately available, but initial reports indicated the man was partially buried and was supported by a rope.

He was working with several others inside the silo when he fell into the grain.

A rescue team from the Waco Fire Department responded to assist in the rescue.

