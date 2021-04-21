Report: 2 of 6 killed in massive crash on icy Interstate 35 had exited cars

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Two of the six people who died in a massive pileup at around 6 a.m. on Feb. 11 on an icy stretch of Interstate 35 in Fort Worth had exited their vehicles before they were struck, a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report released Wednesday says.
Thirty-six others were injured in the pileup, which involved about 130 vehicles including trucks, 18-wheelers, SUVS and passenger cars.
The chain-reaction crash occurred over a 1,100-foot stretch of the southbound toll lanes of the highway.
The winter storm that produced the icy conditions came as a polar vortex moved near the U.S-Canada border, producing colder than usual weather conditions farther south.
