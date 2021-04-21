13-year-old calmly phones for help after ATV swept into ditch; rescued by Panola County sheriff’s deputies

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A 13-year-old is safe after the ATV he was on was swept into a ditch.
Just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office got the call for help. According to a Facebook post, the teen remained calm on the phone and was able to give dispatchers, Staci Benedetti and Katlyn Gillie, good directions.
Upon arrival, Deputies Quade Davis and Jason Gradberg spotted the teen about 100 to 150 yards from the roadway.
Deputy Davis went into the water and got him back to dry land.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.