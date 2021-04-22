Rep. Jackson introduces bill to protect military bases from espionage

“I believe in a free-market economy that is not controlled by the federal government, but America’s national security should never be compromised as a result,” said Congressman Jackson. “Our adversaries are utilizing espionage campaigns disguised as business interests right next door to U.S. military instillations, which cannot be allowed to stand. America is the world’s only global superpower, and we will not be threatened by the likes of the Chinese Communist Party, Russia, Iran or North Korea.