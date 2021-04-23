TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the most treasured Southern desserts is banana pudding. This is a fun and easy twist on banana pudding; a banana pudding poke cake.
Banana pudding poke cake by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
1 yellow or white cake mix, and the ingredients to make it. (I add one extra egg and a teaspoon of vanilla extract to cake mixes. I also use milk in the place of water. This gives a moister, more flavorful cake.)
For the pudding:
3 cups of milk
1 cup of sugar
2 1/2 tablespoons of corn starch
4 egg yolks, whisked
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Method:
Put the sugar and corn starch in a large (at least 2 quarts) pot. Whisk together.
Whisk in the milk, then turn on the burner under the pot to medium. Cook, stirring constantly, for five minutes.
Next, put some (about 3 tablespoons) of the warm milk mixture into the egg yolks to temper them. whisk. Add another tablespoon more, and whisk again.
Add the eggs slowly to the pot, whisking constantly. Whisk well until combined. Continue cooking the pudding over medium heat for another ten minutes, stirring almost constantly.
When it has thickened, take it off the heat. Stir in the vanilla extract.
When the cake comes out of the oven, use a chopstick or other object about that size to poke holes across the top of the hot cake. Then, pour the warm pudding over the cake.
Refrigerate for two hours or more.
Top with whipped cream, smoothing over the pudding, covering it completely.
Top with banana slices and vanilla wafers. You can even add chopped pecans, if you like!
Keep refrigerated.
