COVID-19 strategies begin to shift in Nacogdoches, Angelina Counties

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - COVID-19 prevention strategies in Deep East Texas are about to change. Some new directions are already happening, and public health partners report the trends in demand are changing.
As recent as March 31 in Nacogdoches, hundreds signed up days in advance for a COVID-19 vaccine. This morning, no more than 100 had signed up for the first Saturday clinic in Nacogdoches, according to Jessica Sowell, a Nacogdoches spokesperson.
“Right now, we have about 400 shots available that are not claimed,” Sowell said.
Just two weeks ago, crowds dropped off noticeably at a Lufkin vaccination clinic. The Angelina County & Cities Health District ended last week giving the first doses in the setting. Biweekly mass vaccinations for second doses will stop in the middle of May.
Nacogdoches has two first dose clinics scheduled this month, but Chief Keith Kiplinger, Nacogdoches’ emergency management coordinator, said, “The numbers have significantly dropped off from the earlier numbers we had. The days of having two or three large clinics a week are probably over.”
This week, Kiplinger had numerous meetings with emergency partners to discuss met the shifting strategies of COVID-19 prevention.
“I look for us to roll out into the schools for the children whose parents want them to be vaccinated that are over 16 years old over the next couple of weeks and try to tie up some of those loose ends before the end of the school year.”
East Texas Community Health, equipped with a mobile van, is partnering with Lufkin and Nacogdoches to take the vaccine to the people. Businesses, churches, or groups are now requesting mobile vaccine clinics.
“If somebody can aggregate 20 or 30 people at one time, it’s easy for us to send a team out and get those vaccinations done,” Kiplinger said.
COVID-19 prevention organizers say their job is not to convince individuals to be vaccinated, but rather, to provide the opportunity.
“So, at this point, I would say everyone who wants a vaccine can get a vaccine. That access is available,” Kiplinger said.
In Angelina, Polk, and San Augustine Counties COVID-19 information can be found at www.etxcovidvaccine.com and by calling The Coronavirus Call Center at (936) 630-8500.
A new vaccine clinic will be at 205 Shands Drive.
)In Nacogdoches County, information can be found at www.tinyurl.com/VacNac or the Call Center at (936) 305-8488 open two days prior to each clinic.
Next clinics: Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SFA Recreation Center.
Wednesday, April 28 at Nacogdoches County Exposition Center
