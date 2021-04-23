East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay prices remain firm

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA Texas direct hay report says hay prices remain firm in all regions of the state.
The majority of the cattle producers are still supplementing feed with grazing being tight in most regions. According to the Texas crop and weather report, conditions across Texas were abnormally dry and windy.
This has added further detriment to already short top and subsoil moisture levels.
Hay demand is still very good, but supplies have tightened. As a result, hay prices are very firm with some hay coming into the state from Nebraska and South Dakota since many of our neighboring states are fighting drought conditions as well.
Hay producers continue to do field prep to gear up for first cutting.
