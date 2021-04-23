East Texas lawmakers file bills relating to oil and gas waste pit locations

(KTRE) - Two East Texas lawmakers filed companion bills in both chambers of the Texas Legislature relating to the location of pits used in the production of oil and gas.
State Representative Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) and State Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) filed the bills in their respective chambers.
The bills would require governing bodies who make decisions over locations for commercial oil and gas disposal facilities to include a history of flooding in the past ten years before the construction of a pit, as a factor to determine if the location of the pit is allowed.
The bills read as follows:
If passed by both chambers of the Texas Legislature, the bills would take effect and become law September 1, 2021.
Attorney Elizabeth Mathews said water quality issues are concerns with these pits.
“The Railroad Commission and because the oil and gas lobby and how strong it is here in Texas has very little leeway in what they can do,” Mathews said. “And that’s part of the legislation that Trent Ashby and Robert Nichols proposed is to allow them to consider flooding as another issue. Right now, that is not anything they can consider.”
In both legislators’ districts, there are residents voicing concerns over a proposed oil and gas waste facility plant in San Augustine County.
In 2019, Montana-based company PA Prospect Corporation submitted an application to the Railroad Commission of Texas to build a 256.7-acre facility to store, handle, treat and dispose of non-hazardous oil and gas waste.
The application submitted by the PA Prospect Corporation is considered administratively complete by the Railroad Commission of Texas. The Commission held a pre-hearing in December, where a judge and examiner listened to both sides.
Mathews, who lives in Jasper County near Lake Sam Rayburn said several creeks are nearby the proposed facility that eventually connects downstream into the Sam Rayburn Reservoir. She says many worried about contamination and what could happen if there are leaks from the facility.
“I think it would be a disaster,” Mathews said. “There’s supposed to be 11 shallow pits and they’ll have burns around them, but they base their projects on 12 hours of rainfall. What did we just have up here? Three days solid of rain, and I think we had 6 or 7 inches. I think in a situation like that, these shallow pits would overflow which would go into the creeks which would ultimately into Sam Rayburn. That’s our biggest concern.”
Mathews said while the bills may not have an effect on their fight against the proposed oil and gas waste facility in San Augustine County, she said it would help for future situations or appeals.
A hearing is set for May 4, 2021 for the proposed facility.
Officials say an administrative judge will conduct the hearing and then turn over documents, evidences and recordings to the three Railroad Commissioners for them to make a decision on the permit applications.
