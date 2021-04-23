First Alert: Heavy rainfall and strong-to-severe thunderstorms on the menu through this evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are right in the middle of our First Alert Weather Day as we continue to track a very busy looking First Alert Radar Network on this Friday evening.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for nearly all of our KTRE viewing area through 9 p.m. this evening. That means we really need to stay weather alert for the next few hours as the threat for severe weather remains in place.
All modes of severe weather will be possible this evening. This includes damaging winds, large hailstones, and isolated tornadoes.
The rainfall will be locally heavy at times as well, with rainfall amounts averaging around two inches, with isolated, higher amounts certainly on the table.
We expect the thunderstorm activity to exit stage left by midnight, crossing the Sabine River and moving eastward through Louisiana.
Any lingering rain showers overnight will quickly dry up, giving way to clearing skies and a return to sunshine for the weekend as a weak frontal boundary moves through our part of the state. Gusty, westerly winds will scour out the moisture on Saturday, ushering in a fresh batch of drier weather for the rest of the weekend.
Even though we will have low humidity and drier air this weekend, it will not be all that chilly behind the front. Outside of a chilly Sunday morning, daytime highs will be in the upper 70′s on Saturday before warming into the lower 80′s on Sunday afternoon with lots of blue sky and plenty of sunshine.
We will then see temperatures warm even more considerably as we head into the last week of April. Look for daytime highs to soar into the middle 80′s for next Monday and Tuesday, a complete role reversal from what we have seen this past week.
We will then be eyeing another western storm system that looks to impact our weather by the middle of next week. Right now, we are looking at Wednesday being a potentially wet and stormy day for us in East Texas before a frontal boundary moves through and ushers in some cooler, drier weather for the back half of next week.
