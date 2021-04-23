Impact Lufkin hosts kid’s fishing event this Saturday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Impact Lufkin is hosting a kids’ fishing event on Saturday in Lufkin.
All children will wear lifejackets and staff will be monitoring to help them fish.
Organizers say they will provide breakfast and lunch for the children.
Organizers tell us there will be a game warden there to teach the kids about wildlife and to conduct a safety briefing.
“Once you have experienced fishing, you never lose that. So, it is something that we can give for the kids. Something they can look forward to. Plus, this is a beautiful location and we wanted to share it with the community,” said Robert Shankle, Ward 2 city councilman.
Impact Lufkin partnered with Love’s truck stop to make this community event happen.
The kids’ fishing day will be on Saturday, April 24 from 8:00 until 1:00 p.m. The event will be located at 1624 Sayers Street, also known as the old Lufkin Country Club.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.