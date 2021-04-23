Joint task force operation nets numerous arrests at Palestine hotels

While investigating these locations, Investigators learned that multiple suspects were selling narcotics at several of the hotels. Investigators conducted an enhanced enforcement operation which resulted in multiple felony drug arrests. These arrests also included felony warrants for Burglary of a Habitation and Assault. Investigators were able to seize numerous drugs from multiple suspects to include methamphetamines and cocaine. The drug charges included Possession of a Controlled substance >=4 grams < 200 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance >1 gram but less than 4 grams, and Possession of Controlled Substance < 1 gram.