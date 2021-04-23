Prototype of first US dollar coins going up for auction

This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows the back of a piece of copper that was struck by the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia in 1794 and was a prototype for the fledgling nation's money. The item, which is known as the “No Stars Flowing Hair Dollar," is owned by businessman and Texas Rangers co-chairman Bob Simpson and will go up for auction at Heritage Auctions in Dallas on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Source: Emily Clements/Heritage Auctions via AP)