3-Star recruit Latrell Jossell transferring from Kansas to SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - SFA men’s basketball head coach
Kyle Keller announced on Friday afternoon the addition of another transfer from the Division I ranks to fill out a spot on the 2021-22 roster. Latrell Jossell, a 5′11″ guard out of Fort Worth, Texas, will join the ‘Jacks as a sophomore after spending the 2020-21 season at the University of Kansas.
“We are so excited to announce the signing of transfer Latrell Jossell from Kansas”, said Keller. “He is a hard worker, very athletic and adept at scoring as a point guard. He has won at every level at which he has competed, He will bring his tough mentality to our Lumberjack family. Latrell is someone that Wade Mason and I have watched for years and we are so thrilled to have him impact our program here at SFA.”
At Kansas, Jossell appeared in a total of ten games as the Jayhawks posted a 21-9 record. Prior to signing with Kansas, Josell was a standout player at Keller Central HS, averaging 11.8 points and 1.5 steals per game before his season was cut short due to injury. Jossell had posted 18.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a junior the season prior, and he finished with 204 career 3-pointers made in his prep career, converting on 37 percent of his attempts beyond the arc.
Jossell played on Marcus Smart’s YCG36 team on the Adidas AAU circuit and won the AAU national championship with the team. He was listed as a three star recruit out of high school.
