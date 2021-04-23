Trinity ISD: Superintendent says charges dropped against students accused of school burglary

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity ISD Superintendent John Kaufman tells us charges have been dropped against two people accused of breaking into their school.
The burglary took place at Trinity High School and middle school on November 21, 2020. Kaufman says the grand jury “no billed” the charges against the students. Kaufman further commented on the situation, saying:
“As the students returning to school, they were always allowed to return to school but in a discipline alternative education (DAEP) setting. In chapter 37 of the education code, we are required to place any student being charged with a felony in the DAEP. I do want to reiterate that neither student was expelled or told they could not return to school. Both students chose not to attend the DAEP setting. "
According to Kaufman, one student has returned to school as of yesterday and is working with the teachers in a credit recovery program.
Trinity ISD Police Department and the district attorney are following up on any leads. The case is still open.
