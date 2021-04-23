SFA assistant Jeremy Cox expected to join Joe Golding’s staff at UTEP

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A source has been able to confirm with KTRE that SFA Associate Head Basketball Coach Jeremy Cox will be joining Joe Golding’s new coaching staff at the University of Texas- El Paso.
Cox joined Kyle Keller at SFA in 2016 and was instrumental in the Lumberjacks success on the court and behind the scenes with scheduling and recruiting.
On April 13, Golding was named the head coach of the Miners. Golding became a hot name on the coaching scene after leading fellow Southland member Abilene Christian to the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and 2021. This year’s tournament appearance came with an upset in over Texas in the first round.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.