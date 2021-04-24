Impact Lufkin hosts kids’ fishing day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Impact Lufkin hosted a Kids’ Fishing Day Saturday.
The event was held at the Old Lufkin Country Club.
Impact Lufkin officials say they invited about 50 children to the event. For many of them, it was their first time fishing.
A Texas Game Warden was on hand to teach about fishing, conservation, and safety along with dozens of mentors, making memories that’ll last a lifetime.
Nine-year-old Jakxton Castle said he was excited to catch his first fish ever today.
”After a few minutes, I noticed the top of the rod started to bend over, and then I started reeling it in,” Castle said. “That’s how I caught my first fish.”
“When they get older, they’ll say ‘I went out to Impact Lufkin and we caught fish,’” Impact Lufkin President and Lufkin City Councilman Robert Shankel. “And not just that, they learn how to fish. Then, we have mentors out here teaching them how to fish. So, when if they want to go later on, they’ll know how to fish. It’s just part of life.”
Organizers said Impact Lufkin partnered with Love’s Truck Stop, and several other local organizations donated funds and equipment to make the event happen.
