Lufkin christens new baseball facility with 7-1 win over Livingston

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers baseball team was able to get on their new on campus for the first time Saturday and sent the home crowd home with a win.
The new Lufkin Panther Baseball Field will officially replace the old Panther home at Morris Frank Park, where the Pack have played for decades. The field was part of a $75 Million bond that is also paying for a rebuilding of Lufkin Middle School, a new softball field and a multipurpose gym at the high school that will be home to basketball, volleyball and school assemblies/events.
The first game on the new baseball field featured the Panthers hosting Livingston in non-district action. Cade Veneagas got the start are recorded the first-ever strike out on the field in the first inning. The first run was scored in the second inning by Julio Flores off of a single by Colby DeJesus. Venegas would allow one run in his start. Sam Flores led the team with three RBI’s.
Venegas would allow one run in his start. DeJesus would relieve Venegas and then Alex Luna closed out the game in the seventh inning, striking out the final batter.
Lufkin will finish off the 2021 regular season this coming week against Nacogdoches in two key games with Lufkin holding a one game lead over the Dragons for second place in 16-5A. Tuesday night’s game between the rivals is set to be the final regular season game at Morris Frank Park. The two will play again on Friday.
