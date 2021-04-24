Lufkin christens new baseball facility with 7-1 win over Livingston

The first game on the new baseball field featured the Panthers hosting Livingston in non-district action. Cade Veneagas got the start are recorded the first-ever strike out on the field in the first inning. The first run was scored in the second inning by Julio Flores off of a single by Colby DeJesus. Venegas would allow one run in his start. Sam Flores led the team with three RBI’s.