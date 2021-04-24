Police chase ensues after Hudson Subway robbed at gunpoint; suspect now in custody

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - A suspect is now in custody after he allegedly robbed the Hudson Subway restaurant at gunpoint and then led Angelina County authorities on a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon.
Chief Jimmy Casper with the Hudson Police Department said that the Subway located on State Highway 94 in Hudson was robbed at gunpoint around 4 p.m. Saturday. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash. The chase ended in Lufkin off of Bynum Street, Casper said.
“There were no injuries to anyone,” Casper said.
A vehicle pursuit ensued when police arrived at the scene, Casper said. After he wrecked his vehicle, the driver allegedly took off on foot. Law enforcement officers quickly located him and took him into custody.
Casper said the suspect has been identified as David Tunnell, 33. His charges are still pending.
Both the burglary and crash remain under investigation.
The Hudson Police Department was assisted by the Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office with the case.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.