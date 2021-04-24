Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a nasty round of storms and heavy rain yesterday, the partly to mostly sunny skies today sure were appreciated. Skies will remain quiet overnight tonight as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 50s by tomorrow morning before quickly climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for highs. Monday will trend even warmer as most East Texans will see lower 80s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase later on Monday, and scattered showers and a few thundershowers become possible during the second half of Tuesday. A lot of uncertainty remains in the forecast for the middle of next week as a potent storm system has begun to slow down, but some ingredients are still there for a few rounds of showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday, so both days are now First Alert Weather Days. While severe weather is not guaranteed at this time, stronger storms do seem possible as well as some very heavy rainfall which could lead to some flooding issues by Thursday morning. Models are having a hard time agreeing on this tricky set up, so we are erring more on the side of caution to make sure y’all are aware of the POTENTIAL for strong to severe storms both later Wednesday and throughout the first half of Thursday. More details will begin to come together over the next few days, so please continue to remain Weather Alert and check for updates to the forecast. Clouds and rain exit by Friday and next weekend is currently looking quiet sunny and comfortable with highs near seasonal averages.