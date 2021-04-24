Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

Overnight we cool down into the mid 50s, and highs tomorrow in the low 80s. We’ll hold onto the 80s for first part of the week before a cold front moves through Tuesday/Wednesday. We have declared Tuesday into Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms. It is too early to discuss possible threats, but we want you to stay tuned for more information as we get closer to Tuesday. We hold onto the rain through Thursday, with a possible return of the sun by Friday. With the cold front moving through, highs will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week after Tuesday, with cool mornings in the 50s.