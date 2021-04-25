Citizens group nominates U.S. Forest lands for protection

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Currently, on the northern end of the Sabine National Forest, about 14 miles east of Shelbyville, grows a diverse ecosystem. The Texas Conservation Alliance (TCA) wants it protected for all to enjoy by nominating it for special management status with the U.S. Forest Service.
Larry Shelton, Forest Issues Consultant for TCA, swung a knapsack on his back Sunday.
“I think we’re going to get started. We are going to go down this creek,” he said to a group gathered to take a nature walk on the site.
“This is an old-growth forest of beech and white oak. These trees are really restricted to the areas of the landscape,” Shelton explained as he pointed to trees estimated to be over 100 years old.
They are massive. The smooth, mottled bark of the beech and the shaggy trunk of the white oaks create a canopy for a much smaller and fragile habitat.
“These are diverse areas that start in upland areas and then go down thru pristine streams toward more bottomland area,” Shelton said. “So, there are several habitats.”
Texas Conservation Alliance leaders Ben Jones and Janice Bezanson explained the work toward protection is not confrontational, but rather a collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service.
“There is a middle path that benefits where we are able to get the things we need as human beings and as our communities work--jobs, economic benefit, and also preserve the areas of biodiversity that we all agree need preservation,” said Ben Jones, executive director for TCA.
Former executive director Janice Bezanson, now Senior Policy Director with Texas Conservation Alliance, witnessed the development of negotiation.
" As a result of this collaboration between the U.S. Forest Service and citizen groups, thousands and thousands of acres of national forests have been kept in their natural state, while other areas are logged and used for timber.”
Shelton has hiked and camped in the East Texas forests for decades. He works closely with the rangers, sharing suggestions he knows will most likely be set aside for Special Management Status criteria.
“These areas are steep, they’re remote, they don’t really have any timber value because you can’t really get in there to them,” Shelton said. “The trees that are growing here now they have excellent value to wildlife and very little timber value.”
The true value are the discoveries.
“This is a floating bladderwort,” Shelton said as he held one up for the group. “This is an insectivores plant. So, it’s a carnivore. Don’t get too close.”
Texas Conservation Alliance will nominate three forest plots in the Sabine National Forest for protection.
Larry Shelton and the Texas Conservation Alliance are also nominating forest areas in the Davy Crockett National Forest. A free tour of that area will be Saturday, May 15 near Groveton. https://www.tcatexas.org/event-details/special-tca-event-guided-walk-in-davy-crockett-national-forest
